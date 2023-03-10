AmaWaterways Blog | March 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET
The AmaWaterways Difference
“Ama” means love – and award-winning AmaWaterways puts love in everything they do while cruising legendary rivers through Europe, Asia and Egypt, along Africa’s Chobe River, and beginning in 2024, Colombia’s Magdalena River.
Family-owned and operated and boasting European heritage that lends to the line’s authenticity in this region, AmaWaterways goes above and beyond for their guests from the moment they reserve their river cruise vacation to the moment they disembark – and every moment in between.
Points of Distinction
But a river cruise line cannot find success fueled by love and passion alone. AmaWaterways leads the industry in innovation, highlighted by their “first in industry” amenities and experiences, from their fleet of complimentary bicycles introduced in 2006 to their view-enhancing twin-balcony staterooms, which debuted in 2010. More recent innovations include the 2019 launch on the Danube River of their flagship, AmaMagna, which boasts four unique restaurants, an expansive wellness studio and now a full-size pickleball court, as well as the line’s 45- and 46-night Seven River Journeys through 14 European countries embarking later this year. AmaWaterways will also become the first major river cruise line to ply the waters of Colombia’s magnificent Magdalena River on board two stunning newly designed ships in 2024.
Their river cruise ships consistently rank the highest in such publications as Insight Guides: River Cruising in Europe & the USA. Plus, guests can cruise responsibly and with peace of mind knowing that 20 of AmaWaterways’ river cruise ships in Europe have earned the Green Award for industry-leading safety, quality and environmental performance.
Included in the Upfront Fare
Of course, the floating boutique hotels where you unpack once and wake up in a new destination each day are simply the “hardware”– it’s what is included in the overall experience that elevates AmaWaterways and truly emits a level of luxury that is unparalleled in the industry. It starts with the warm welcome received immediately upon embarkation and continues throughout your elegantly appointed ship, through the Main Lounge with its floor-to-ceiling windows, to the fitness room with its state-of-the-art equipment, to the Sun Deck where the heated pool or soothing whirlpool beckon.
The daily Sip & Sail cocktail hour, where drinks are offered with AmaWaterways’ compliments, cleverly unites cruisers before dinner in the Main Restaurant, where exquisite, locally sourced cuisine and hand-selected local wines are always on the menu. AmaWaterways’ membership in the internationally renowned gastronomic society La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is simply the icing on the cake to the tango of flavors on your palate – and a night at intimate The Chef’s Table specialty restaurant is also included in the upfront fare.
Each day, a variety of shore excursions are available at no extra cost, from guided hikes and bike rides to tasting tours, culinary demonstrations, museum visits and walking tours offered at three different activity levels.
To learn more about what sets AmaWaterways apart and reserve your river cruise – contact your preferred travel advisor or visit AmaWaterways.com today.
