The Bachelorettes Sail the High Seas With Virgin Voyages

Rendering of Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady
Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady. (Courtesy of Virgin Voyages)

The Valiant Lady is ready for her close-up. The Virgin Voyages vessel hosted the Bachelorettes on episode four of the popular reality television show.

Jesse Palmer made the ship's introduction and a full-on boxing match took place in The Manor. Virgin is recapping the proud moment, celebrating all the moments that showcased Valiant Lady's romantic and relaxing venues onboard, such as Gabby's one-on-one with Spencer in Pink Agave, which is home to the most extensive Mezcal collection at sea and is a restaurant inspired by Mexico City's red hot food scene.

Rachel really get to know Tyler during her one-on-one in the Massive Suite, which showed off Virgin's signature guitar in the suite’s music room. The Massive Suite not only has a music room but also an outdoor shower, a hot tub and a private terrace.

To celebrate her brilliant debut on national television, Virgin Voyages is offering The Dreamy Getaway, which means that when booking a sailing on Valiant Lady or Scarlet Lady by August 31, 2022, the second sailor will receive 50 percent off and guests receive $100 toward their Bar Tab.

And while we don't know if the Bachelorettes will make the right decisions, a cruise with Virgin Voyages, which comes with more than $600 in value included on every sailing, always is.

