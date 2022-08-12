Virgin Voyages Blog | August 12, 2022 9:00 PM ET
The Bachelorettes Sail the High Seas With Virgin Voyages
The Valiant Lady is ready for her close-up. The Virgin Voyages vessel hosted the Bachelorettes on episode four of the popular reality television show.
Jesse Palmer made the ship's introduction and a full-on boxing match took place in The Manor. Virgin is recapping the proud moment, celebrating all the moments that showcased Valiant Lady's romantic and relaxing venues onboard, such as Gabby's one-on-one with Spencer in Pink Agave, which is home to the most extensive Mezcal collection at sea and is a restaurant inspired by Mexico City's red hot food scene.
Rachel really get to know Tyler during her one-on-one in the Massive Suite, which showed off Virgin's signature guitar in the suite’s music room. The Massive Suite not only has a music room but also an outdoor shower, a hot tub and a private terrace.
To celebrate her brilliant debut on national television, Virgin Voyages is offering The Dreamy Getaway, which means that when booking a sailing on Valiant Lady or Scarlet Lady by August 31, 2022, the second sailor will receive 50 percent off and guests receive $100 toward their Bar Tab.
And while we don't know if the Bachelorettes will make the right decisions, a cruise with Virgin Voyages, which comes with more than $600 in value included on every sailing, always is.
More Virgin Voyages
More by Virgin Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS