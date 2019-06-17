Funjet Vacations Blog | June 17, 2019 4:00 PM ET
The Beginning Stages of Planning a Wedding
Getting engaged is an exciting time, but it can be mixed with emotions and it’s easy to become overwhelmed. Friends and family want to share wedding ideas, and you have to start deciding what type of wedding you’d like. Funjet Vacations has advice for couples who recently got engaged.
The initial points to start thinking about are how long you’d like to be engaged—do you want a short, quick engagement or do you want it drawn out in order to have plenty of time to enjoy the planning process? Also, you should think about if there is a certain day you’d like to get married on or time of year.
Then you can move into how many people are on your guest list and what the budget is. This is where couples often consider a destination wedding. As the guest list grows bigger and the prices of local vendors grow higher, a destination wedding often begins sounding more appealing.
It’s a great way to keep the group to a smaller number and to keep costs lower than they would be when getting married back home. Plus, nothing beats exchanging vows in a tropical beach setting.
Visit the Weddings by Funjet blog to learn more or to start planning your wedding.
