August 18, 2022
The Benefits of Being a La Colección Expert
La Colección by Fiesta Americana features 32 resorts located in 19 destinations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic and travel advisors can enhance their knowledge to sell these properties through La Colección Expert by Fiesta Americana, a training program with exclusive benefits.
More than just a course to learn about La Colección properties, the program includes a year-round sales companion with marketing and sales resources throughout the year. IOS and Android apps also provide resources to easily highlight properties and their amenities to show clients what they can expect during their vacations.
Travel advisors also receive rewards for taking the course through La Colección Rewards. These rewards include a bonus, earning up to $100 in agent cash incentives when travel advisors book any La Colección resort for their customers.
Travel advisors who complete the La Colección Expert by Fiesta Americana program receive a certificate of completion as well as access to sales and marketing promotional materials that they can share with clients or use to boost their own knowledge of the La Colección portfolio.
