Cruise Planners Blog | March 10, 2021 8:00 AM ET
The Benefits of Choosing Cruise Planners
If you’re a travel advisor looking for extra support and better technology at an affordable rate, Cruise Planners might be a great option.
First off, Cruise Planners offers experienced travel advisors a reduced franchising fee. If you have a few years of experience, the cost is $6,995; for retail experience within the travel industry, the cost is $3,995; and for an experienced travel advisor, the cost is only $695.
Secondly, Cruise Planners has some of the best technology in the industry, like CP Maxx, Cruise Planners’ booking engine and customer relationship management tool. The company also features a client mobile app, integration with Amazon Alexa and the ability to make your business mobile, so you can run it anywhere.
Marketing is usually quite expensive, but not with Cruise Planners. Marketing includes customized direct mail pieces, email blasts, e-newsletters, a social media management program, client segmentation data and more.
As an affiliate of the American Express Travel program, you’ll receive travel benefits such as cardmember benefits, exclusive deals and promotions, American Express Cruise Groups and more.
Lastly, travel advisors who work with Cruise Planners earn some of the highest commission in the industry. You’ll also retain 100 percent ownership of your clients.
“I’ve been more successful as a Cruise Planner because I can do it my way...” said Cruise Planners franchise owner Anita Rummel. “When I was working with another company, I’d always want to be off on vacation, but now that I’m on my own, I want to build my brand, I want to build my own company and build my own business."
