The Best Beach Clubs on the Las Vegas Strip
Close to 40 million people visit Las Vegas’ neon clad desert annually. Even those visitors from equally as scorching locations want some cool off time when on vacation. What better way to enjoy said vacation than next to a beautiful pool at one of Vegas’ many beach clubs at some of the most luxurious hotels on the Strip?
What is a beach club, you ask? A beach club is the best way to party during the day, allowing you to stay cool and soak up the rays. Most of the MGM Resort beach clubs in Las Vegas are seasonally open March through September so prepare your sunscreen and pack your favorite swimwear.
Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
Starting on the far south side of the strip, you will run into your first, and the first one of its kind, beach club at Mangalay Bay Resort & Casino called Daylight. Once entering this paradise oasis, you are greeted by the sounds of some of the best DJs and performers around such as J. Cole and DJ Mustard.
The performers are highlighted on a 1,500-square foot elevated stage, surrounded by luxurious pools, daybeds, bungalows, cabanas and plenty of open space to give you the feeling of being at the beach, but in the desert. Here at Daylight Beach Club dancing is always encouraged as well as testing out the signature cocktails available.
Season Close: November – February
Moorea Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
Also, located at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, is another option when it comes to the day club scene in Las Vegas, Moorea Beach Club. Moorea gives off a more relaxed vibe when it comes to the party scene. Here you can decide between a Summer and Winter option.
During the winter, travelers can enjoy an outdoor pool furnished with fire pits and snacks available that provide warmth and comfort. The summer option is a more private and chic way to day club. Sign up for a lounge chair or daybed and enjoy the European style, Toptional Beach on your very own island in the desert.
Season Close: November – February becomes a family-friendly destination, complete with heated pools, fire pot and s'mores!
Temptation Sundays Pool Party at Luxor Las Vegas
Our next stop on the famous strip is at our pyramid-shaped resort—Luxor Las Vegas. With each beach club different than the one before, Luxor does Sunday Funday like no one else in the desert. Here, Temptations is an LGBT pool party offered every single Sunday during the Summer hosted by J. Son of Naked Boy News.
When walking into Temptations you can always expect up-to-date music by some of the hottest DJs, specialty drinks and exciting new themes every week to keep things electrifying! Tourists as well as locals both enjoy this Sunday Bash as a great place to beat the heat and show off your dance moves.
Season Close: October – April
Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand
As you make your journey down the strip, you will come upon MGM Grand next. Here you will find one of the biggest day parties Las Vegas has to offer: Wet Republic, the Ultra Pool that can put all other pools to shame. Once you make your way inside, or should we say outside, you will see why everyone seems to flock to this pool party.
Wet Republic is an amazing 54,500-square foot venue that includes daybeds, bungalows, cabanas, dipping pools, and saltwater pools to keep you guessing! Enjoy dancing and fun when you see what DJ is headlining every week, performing on their “larger-than-life” sundeck stage. So, when you head to Vegas make sure to bring your best swimwear to make an impression on the city that put day clubs on the map!
Season Close: November – February
Bare Pool Lounge at The Mirage
Last, and by certainly no means least, heading up the Strip you’ll arrive at The Mirage which hosts a poolside escapade called Bare. Enjoy a secluded pool surrounded by beautiful palm trees, and a more relaxing pool party when it comes to Vegas.
When guests come to Bare Pool Lounge, they are guaranteed to enjoy an afternoon away from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas strip. A trip to Sin City is not complete without an adults-only event, which is exactly what Bare is here to do for you. Relax, swim, drink, eat and listen to some of the hottest music around because what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.
Season Close: November - February
