Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | March 31, 2020 12:31 PM ET
The Best Beaches in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit
There’s one thing that many people go on vacation to find: the beach. This is especially true for those who don’t live close to water.
Among various other checklist items such as warm weather, sunshine and cold drinks, the beach is often what travelers crave. There’s not much better than sitting on the sand watching and listening to the waves crash in one after another or taking in a rising or setting sun over the water.
Visitors to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are in luck, as there are several beautiful beaches to enjoy throughout this region.
Puerto Vallarta is home to eight Blue Flag certified beaches, proving they are clean, safe and comfortable for visitors. These include Palmares, Camarones, Playa de oro, Amapas, Conchas Chinas I, Conchas Chinas II, Garza Blanca and Sherarton.
Some of Riviera Nayarit's most popular beaches include Playa de Los Muertos, Playa Tortugasm San Pancho and Isla Coral, among others.
Although simply lounging on the sand and soaking up the sun is enough for most visitors, there are plenty of other beach activities available to do during vacation. Some of these include horseback riding, paddleboarding, kayaking and surfing.
With warm sunny weather year-round, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s beaches can be enjoyed at any time of the year.
Contact a travel agent to learn more about booking your future trip to this destination.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS