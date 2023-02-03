Villas of Distinction Blog | February 03, 2023 5:00 AM ET
The Best Family Villas in Jamaica
Jamaica is a very family-friendly destination and is a sought-after Caribbean vacation destination for families of all sizes and ages. One of the best ways to experience the island nation as a home away from home is to rent a luxury villa.
Villas of Distinction's properties have been built for just this type of vacation. These family beach homes feature private pools, staff, game rooms, and more, providing the ideal locale for spending time together without sacrificing privacy.
Here are a few of Jamaica's top villas:
Sea Salt At Old Fort Bay, Ocho Rios
This new addition to the Villas of Distinction portfolio features a five-bedroom main villa on the beachfront and there are two 2-bedroom cottages set further back on the lush lawns. There is a shallow-entry private pool ideal for children and entertainment options, including a private pickleball court, half basketball court, and children’s play area, plus water activities like kayaks and snorkels.
Good Hope Villas: The Coach House And The Great House, Montego Bay
This villa is located in the Queen of Spain Valley and is like a step back in time. Guests are surrounded by nature on a large private estate with two villas with a private yoga deck, outdoor seating and dining terraces. The property is a close drive to the property’s private beach and top golf courses.
Tranquillity On The Beach, Montego Bay
This villa is on the beach and has space for up to 14 guests. It is a favorite for family reunions and has a four-bedroom main villa and a three-bedroom cottage. There is a shared private pool and a sandy beach just steps away. Families have access to beach toys and kayaks as well as access to a Tryall Club membership for tennis, golf and more.
Sundown On The Beach, Discovery Bay
At Sundown on the Beach, families can enjoy a five-bedroom main villa and a four-bedroom guest house on a private beach cove. There are kayaks, paddleboards, snorkels and a Hobie cat for all-day fun. Two seaside gazebos provide an idyllic location for lunch, massages, and watching the sun go down over the sea.
More Villas of Distinction, Jamaica, Caribbean
More by Villas of Distinction Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS