The Best Hotels for Family Vacations
If you're planning a family trip to Vegas, you should know that the hotel is the most important decision to make. It's essentially how kids decide if they're having fun on vacation, and you definitely want to make sure they're having the best time ever. Otherwise, you'll be hearing the dreaded phrases like "We're bored" or "We want to go home" throughout the entire trip.
With so many hotels to choose from in Vegas, it can seem like a daunting task to find one that your kids will approve. Do yourself a favor and stay at one of the best Vegas hotels for kids. We guarantee that your whole family will have a great time!
The Mirage Hotel & Casino
Imagine a life-sized volcano that shoots massive fireballs more than 12 feet into the air, along with simulated volcanic rumble. At The Mirage, that’s only the beginning of the exciting adventure your kids will have!
For the daring explorers, Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is a star attraction. Kids will love getting up close with wild animals, including bottlenose dolphins, black and spotted leopards, white tigers and lions. You can even choose a personalized experience, such as trainer for a day, painting with dolphins or a behind-the-scenes VIP tour.
A great show to attend with the family is Terry Fator: The VOICE of Entertainment live at The Mirage. Backed by a live band, Fator wows audiences nightly with singing, comedy and unparalleled celebrity impressions. The "America's Got Talent" winner brings to life a hilarious range of characters, performs with comedic banter and amazing vocal impressions of musical superstars such as Garth Brooks, Dean Martin, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and more.
New York - New York Hotel & Casino
Featuring its own New York skyline, this Big Apple hotel offers a taste of the East Coast on the West. Visitors can marvel at iconic New York landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and the Brooklyn Bridge.
And what would New York be without live entertainment? The whole family can enjoy the almost nightly performances on the Brooklyn Bridge and stop by The Park, a dining and entertainment district filled with live entertainment and nightly dining specials.
The best way to see all these sights is to ride the Big Apple Coaster—New York - New York’s signature attraction. This roller coaster takes off from the lobby and passes by the hotel’s many scenic views. Capturing the fast pace of New York, the Big Apple Coaster races along at speeds up to 67 mph. With a 144-foot drop, a 180-degree “heartline” twist and an option to ride in a virtual reality, you’re in for an exhilarating ride!
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
If your family is looking for a tropical getaway on the Strip, Mandalay Bay is the ideal place to be. The resort is best known for its 11-acre aquatic playground, Mandalay Beach. This urban paradise includes three large pools, a 1.6 million gallon wave pool, a lazy river and 2,700 tons of real white sand for sand castle building. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at Mandalay Beach—perfect for a fun beach day with the kids!
After an afternoon at the beach, make your way to the exciting Shark Reef Aquarium. Not your typical aquarium, Shark Reef Aquarium has over 2,000 animals, including giant rays, endangered green sea turtles, jellyfish and the rare Australian crocodile.
Become an aquarist for a day and feed stingrays, sea turtles and sharks in the Animal Encounters program. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can even dive with 15 different species of sharks in this exhibit, such as sand tiger, sandbar and white tip sharks.
