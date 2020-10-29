Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | October 29, 2020 4:50 PM ET
The Best of Mexico Included at Hotel Xcaret Mexico
People who frequently travel to Mexico could name countless things they love about the country. From delicious cuisine to rich culture, and everything in between, Mexico continues to draw in visitors from all over the United States.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico provides guests with a taste of the entire country during their stay at the resort, paying a special tribute to the Mayan region. From the moment visitors are welcomed to the property, they are awed by the stunning architecture, naturally built into the tropical Riviera Maya landscapes.
When it comes to gastronomy, the resort highlights authentic Mexican cuisine. Traditional ingredients reflecting centuries of ancestral and cultural legacy are used to offer unforgettable menu items. Guests’ taste buds are taken on a journey as they enjoy unique meals at all the restaurants.
Exploring the resort is similar to meandering through the Mayan jungle. Buildings are connected with suspension bridges, and water inlets exist naturally throughout the property.
The entertainment puts a focus on Mexican culture, and the Xcaret Mexico Spectacular Show takes guests on a journey through history. Starting at the pre-Hispanic era, the show travels through the Spanish conquest, Colonial times, the Independence of Mexico and the Revolution, arriving at present-day Mexico to finish.
As guests retire to their rooms each night, they are even greeted with a locally handcrafted item placed in their suite during turndown service.
