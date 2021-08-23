The Cosmopolitan Blog | August 23, 2021 1:25 PM ET
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Debuts New Restaurant
The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas will welcome an all-new dining and drinking venue, Superfrico, on September 24, 2021, when the OPIUM Theatre once again reopens.
The restaurant was created by Spiegelworld, which also created the popular OPIUM, Absinthe and the Atomic Saloon Show in Las Vegas. The cuisine, dubbed “Italian American Psychedelic,” combines popular Italian cuisine with new techniques and different ingredients to make it a unique dining or drinking experience.
The restaurant's design features a curated art collection specially commissioned or acquired for the restaurant’s walls. With bright neon colors, popping mixed media pieces and artwork that stretches the limits of the imagination, just looking around the restaurant can be an experience in and of itself.
“People come to Vegas expecting the extraordinary,” says Ross Mollison, Spiegelworld’s Impresario Extraordinaire. “They want to be wowed; to see, do and taste things they’ve never seen, done or tasted before—and when they visit Superfrico, that’s exactly what they’ll get. Superfrico was born in Las Vegas, for Las Vegas, by people who truly love Vegas. Like the city itself, we’ve opened our doors to the world’s finest artists—each a master of their craft. It’s our ultimate, be-all, end-all, taste-all house party with questioning creatives everywhere you look—in the kitchen, behind the bars, inside the walls, under the bed—and you’re all invited.”
Those who would like to dine at Superfrico can reserve their spot here.
More The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas
More by The Cosmopolitan Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS