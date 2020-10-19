The Cosmopolitan Blog | October 19, 2020 4:00 PM ET
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' Wedding Tips
Thinking of or planning to have your own wedding in Las Vegas? The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has been known for bringing a personalized touch to its extraordinary weddings, and the resort has a few tips for those seeking to take their vows in Vegas.
Tips for the best Las Vegas wedding are as follows:
Embrace the Unconventional
The resort features over twenty-two different locations in which to say your “I do’s,” including the resort’s Wedding Suite in The Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Tower overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, as well as several fabulous off-site locations.
Get Creative With Your Wedding Plan
The Cosmopolitan’s Wedding Managers are skilled wedding experts who will help you create an individualized wedding plan that is perfect for you, and when you’re in Vegas, there are so many unique options to host rehearsal dinners, receptions and, yes, the infamous bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Pose Like You Mean It
Wedding photos should, like marriages themselves, last forever. At The Cosmopolitan, you can download all of your photos for free, with no watermarks or hidden purchases. The photographer will also plan strategic areas for photos with the wedding couple before the wedding, so you know exactly what kinds of photos you’ll be getting.
Reward Yourself
Marriott Bonvoy and Cosmopolitan’s Identity Rewards program members will receive points by hosting their wedding at The Cosmopolitan. Many couples then redeem their points years later by coming back for their anniversaries.
Bring the Family, Pups Included
The Cosmopolitan is known for being dog-friendly, and couples have even included their furry babies in their weddings. Every dog receives a Pupjoy box upon check-in to welcome them to the resort.
For more information, please visit CosmopolitanLasVegas.com.
