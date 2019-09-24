MGM Resorts Blog | September 24, 2019 4:00 PM ET
The Hottest Nightclubs in Las Vegas
There’s a reason why Las Vegas comes to mind when anyone starts thinking about needing the ultimate night out. It doesn’t matter if you’re within driving distance, or if this thought inspires you to reach out to your friends to plan a much-needed vacation simply to get your dance and drink on.
Clubbing is the city’s bread and butter when it comes to nocturnal entertainment, and, frankly, we’re really good at it. Because there are so many options to consider when planning the ultimate Vegas nightlife experience, we’ve rounded up some options for where you can put on your finest and take the night by storm.
On The Record at Park MGM
The joy of hanging out in a record store is the inspiration for Park MGM's new speakeasy and club experience. On The Record is a love letter to long-lost music hubs and an exciting new way to spend your nights in Vegas.
This new club, hidden behind a record store entrance off the main casino floor, has three rooms, features both indoor and outdoor spaces and has ample space for dancing or relaxing with friends and a world-class cocktail program.
You never know you will see at On The Record as DJ Mark Ronson, Questlove, Anderson Paak and DJ Premier have all made appearances.
Jewel Nightclub at ARIA
One of the newest clubs on the Strip, Jewel Nightclub, has since taken over the nightlife scene at ARIA and beyond with its stunning architectural features and renowned talent lineup that Hakkasan Group is known for. Not only do club goers have the perfect setting in the main room, there are five themed VIP suites available with custom amenities that overlook the pulsing crowd and DJ booth from the mezzanine level.
Like any modern nightlife space, you can expect some truly stunning visual effects during your night out when you see the light wall shifting and shining in time to the music. Look no further than Jewel if you want the ultimate visual setting for showing off how well you know how to party.
1 OAK at The Mirage
Combining the spirits of art, fashion and the unpredictable nature of nightlife, 1 OAK Las Vegas is truly one-of-a-kind. The venue is an extension of the original New York location, where the nightlife brand was immortalized as a Jay Z lyric in the song “Beach is Better” and inspired an entire Vegas nightlife series “Ended Up a 1 OAK,” so you can party just like a celebrity into the wee hours of the morning.
The space knocked down walls to create a more open environment and provides just enough spotlight for burning up the dance floor, and just dark enough corners for a sultry rendezvous while sipping cocktails. When you’re in the mood for bringing an avant garde attitude and shaking it off on the dance floor, 1 OAK is the place for you.
