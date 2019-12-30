Dominican Republic Blog | December 30, 2019 4:00 PM ET
The Ideal Bachelorette Party in the Dominican Republic
Traveling out of state, and even out of the country, is becoming an increasingly popular way for friends to celebrate a bachelorette party. If the Caribbean is in the running as a place to go, the Dominican Republic is a no brainer.
The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism sent a bachelorette group on the ultimate six-day itinerary.
The trip began in Samana with a stay at Bannister Hotel and Dominican Tree House Village. During a visit to this area, groups can choose to explore with a private beach tour, a day trip to El Limon Waterfall and a visit to the Samana bridge.
Two hours by car from Samana puts you in Cabarete. Sea Horse Ranch has several options for villas, which make the perfect space for a bachelorette group. Cabarete is filled with restaurants, bars and beaches to check out, and it’s also a great spot for a pool day.
During a stay at Sea Horse Ranch, guests can begin their days with morning yoga, enjoy lunch at The Beach Club and explore the nearby Puerto Plata.
Other bachelorette activities to do during a vacation in the Dominican Republic include getting massages or facials, horseback riding and having dinner on the beach.
Click here to learn more.
More Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
More by Dominican Republic Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS