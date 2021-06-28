CIE Tours Blog | June 28, 2021 11:12 AM ET
The Joys of a Preset Itinerary
When you’re planning an independent trip to Ireland, you naturally dream of the joys of the destination: lush green fields and sweeping ocean vistas, friendly chats in cheery pubs, medieval castles that bring ancient times to life...
But first, you have to get there – and that means a bit of organizing. For the super planners among us, organizing a vacation to Ireland might involve months of dedicated research – scouring the internet for the best towns to visit, the best routes, the most reliable car hire companies and the most appealing hotels. These eager information mavens joyfully type destination data into their Excel spreadsheets and happily while away hours at their computers – finding the rental car, planning each day, purchasing entry tickets and booking each hotel.
But for most of us, CIE Tours has a better option: Take advantage of the work of dedicated experts, and simply browse through an appealing selection of hand-crafted itineraries, with the rental car option, hotels, routes and attractions all pre-chosen and arranged for the visitor, who has only to choose the most appealing route and length. The research, the spreadsheets and the booking duties are in the hands of the people who know Ireland better than anyone: CIE Tours.
With its Classic Itineraries series, CIE Tours makes traveling easy. The itineraries are based on decades of experience and dedicated attention to customer feedback. These are customers’ favorite journeys and include all the highlights Ireland has to offer. The well-rounded schedules include a selection of popular attractions in addition to more off-the-beaten-path locales. The routes are vetted to ensure there is a good balance between seeing the sites and driving to them, so there’s time to take it all in.
And, while the hard work of organizing is done, flexibility is built-in – rise early or sleep late; feel free to linger longer at an attraction that intrigues, or skip one if something else has caught your imagination.
There is one big choice to make – take the itinerary as a self-drive adventure or discover the added benefits of traveling with a private driver. Self-drive offers adventure and the thrill of finding your way, while a private driver means there’ll be a dedicated expert on hand to recommend hidden gems and the perfect spot for dinner. And a private driver trip is suitable for anyone, from infants to great-grandparents, and is available for groups of up to nine people.
In any case, there’s no better way to get the most out of an Ireland vacation than with an itinerary from CIE Tours.
