Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | June 23, 2020 1:15 PM ET
The New Normal at Sandos Hotels & Resorts
Everything was unexpectedly put on hold the past few months, and as people begin to find their new normal, Sandos Hotels & Resorts encourages them to begin with traveling.
“Traveling is synonymous with freedom,” the company says, explaining that people feel a sense of renewal after a trip to a new destination.
As everyone begins to navigate the new ways of life, Sandos Hotels & Resorts is doing the same.
The company is putting an emphasis on its community, supporting each other and ensuring everyone stays physically and mentally healthy.
It’s time to meet again, and Sandos assures its future guests that all the proper health and hygiene protocols have been implemented throughout the hotels.
Although many travelers are ready to get on a plane, many are unsure of where to begin. Sandos encourages everyone in need of some inspiration to take this quiz in order to decide which of the Sandos hotels best fits their interests.
Many of these properties are set to open July 1. Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more about how Sandos is beginning to welcome back visitors or to book your stay.
