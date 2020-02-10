New York City Vacation Packages Blog | February 10, 2020 1:20 PM ET
The One Thing Your Clients Are Guaranteed to Do on Every Trip
One thing we here at New York City Vacation Packages are most proud of is our ability to offer complete packages for your clients. Hotel, air, transfers, tours, Broadway shows, attraction admissions – we can include them all!
However – when you think about what the clients you book to New York City are almost 100 percent guaranteed to do – what comes to mind?
Take a ferry to the Statue of Liberty? Ride the elevator to the top of the Empire State Building? See a Broadway show? Stroll through Central Park? Explore the exhibits at one of the many museums?
Sure, one or all of these activities may be on your client's list of things to do, but none are a guaranteed must do.
So what is this must do?
Eating. Your clients must eat.
We know, we know – they will find a place when they arrive. After all, isn’t New York City home to thousands of restaurants? Yes, it is, but it is also home to millions of permanent residents and a destination for millions of tourists all needing to eat as well.
Read on for just a few of the many scenarios where pre-arranged dining reservations can save the day.
Breakfast Before Heading Out for the Day
We would be willing to bet that the majority of travelers start out their day with breakfast. Some may be content to stand in line at the local deli for a quick bagel fix – others want a sit-down experience. And since most haven’t eaten since the night before, they don’t want to get to the restaurant and find out there is a wait time.
Start out their day right with breakfast reservations near their hotel, in their price range and including all taxes and gratuities. This gets them off on the right foot ready to tackle the Big Apple!
Picture this scenario. Your clients just finished a fabulous three-hour walking tour and now they are famished. They start looking for a place to sit down and enjoy a hearty lunch, but every place they pass has not an empty table to be found.
And since they were in a rush to start the day, they forgot their wallet in the hotel safe. Pre-made lunch reservations to the rescue! No waiting and already paid for with their vacation package (including taxes and gratuities) and happy clients on their way to their afternoon activity.
Typically, most people will opt to have dinner in a restaurant near the theater they are going to. The issue with that is that practically every restaurant near that theater is going to have a wait time for a table. And the farther out from the theater they go, the more of a chance they have of being late for their show.
Pre-booking a dinner reservation for your clients has three notable benefits: 1. You can secure them seats at an eatery near the venue, 2. You can make the time as early as they would like so they do not feel rushed and 3. With NYCVP all taxes and gratuities are included they don’t have to worry about budgeting those expenses into their spending money on the trip.
The moral of the story? If you want to help make your clients trip stress free, eliminate the worry about where to eat and book their dining reservations before they travel. Trust us – they will thank you for it!
