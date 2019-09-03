Cruise Planners Blog | September 03, 2019 10:40 AM ET
The Perks of Investing in a Travel Franchise
When people begin planning to build their own businesses, they often consider working with a franchise.
As much as they want to own their own business and be their own boss, they do not always have the tools and experience needed to do so from the start. Joining a franchise means getting access to an already successful business model, along with recognition, training, etc.
This is all handed to you from day one.
Spending money happens quite a bit at the beginning of starting a business, so people don’t always feel it's necessary to spend money on joining a travel franchise.
However, there are low-cost options available such as Cruise Planners. And the skills and training included are priceless.
Starting from the beginning, Cruise Planners offers a training program to new franchisees—the six-day STAR University travel agent training. This means no experience is necessary to begin your dream job.
In addition to in-depth training, travel advisors will also have a network of industry partners, brand recognition and more.
