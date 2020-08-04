Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | August 04, 2020 1:03 PM ET
The Perks of Traveling in a Group
When preparing for a vacation, there are several aspects to think about—when to go, where to go and, maybe most importantly, who to go with. Traveling with a significant other or family members is usually most common, but traveling with a group has its perks.
Sandos Hotels & Resorts urges people to think about planning a future group trip. Although it’s not always as easy to plan for multiple people, the pros outweigh the cons in this situation.
First off, traveling in a group may mean less stress. With additional people, planning duties can be divvied up amongst the group. One person can plan the meals; another can plan transportation, and so on.
In addition, traveling with more friends and family members will strengthen ties. Most people end a vacation feeling closer than ever after days of bonding together. It's not often people spend such an extended amount of time with distant family members and friends back home.
Another perk is that when there are more people traveling on the same itinerary, it usually means additional savings. Many hotels and tours offer group rates.
So whether it’s a special occasion or simply a vacation away from everyday life, consider making it a group trip to get all these perks and more.
