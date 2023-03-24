American Queen Voyages Blog | March 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET
The Royal Treatment From American Queen Voyages
Travelers can take advantage of American Queen Voyages Treat Them Like Royalty offer through the end of April.
The offer gives guests the chance to save on select 2023 and 2024 river, lake, ocean or expedition cruises.
Travelers receive up to $2,500 per stateroom with free economy-class roundtrip airfare from select gateways (or a $300 travel credit). They also get a $100 “Your Choice” onboard credit per guest.
That is not all, however, because American Queen Voyages also has newly enhanced all-inclusive fares that include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers between the hotel and the vessel, unlimited guided tours, unlimited beverages onboard, open bars and lounges, acclaimed cuisine in multiple dining venues, in-room dining, pre-paid gratuities, port taxes and fees, unlimited Wi-Fi access, live onboard entertainment and enrichment daily and bicycles and hiking sticks.
There are cruises available onboard the American Countess, the American Queen, the American Empress, Ocean Navigator, Ocean Voyager and Ocean Victory. A complete list of available dates and cruises can be found here.
Travelers looking to take advantage of this offer need to contact their travel advisor or book their cruise by April 30, 2023. Use offer code: LIKEROYALTYAQV.
