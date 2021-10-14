ALG Vacations Blog | October 14, 2021 4:00 PM ET
The Top Resorts for Coffee Lovers
Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. One of the best experiences a coffee drinker can have is drinking coffee in the destination where it’s sourced.
These resorts offer locally sourced, delicious coffees in whatever coffee style you’d like, so while you might not need a pick-me-up to start your busy workday, you can sit back and soak in the views with a special cup made just for you.
Secrets Wild Orchid and Secrets St. James Montego Bay offer locally sourced coffee grown on Jamaica’s lush Blue Mountains in their respective Coco Cafés. Ground fresh right before your eyes, the coffee is the best quality there is, and it's sure to perk you up after a late night and prepare you for a long day of fun in the sun. The resorts’ cafes also offer cookies and French pastries for a quick and delicious breakfast.
A trip to Costa Rica offers plenty of opportunities to tour local coffee plantations and learn about the coffee growing and roasting process. That’s why it’s also one of the best places to drink coffee! A stay at Guanacaste’s Planet Hollywood Beach Resort’s Fuel Coffee offers coffee drinks made from locally grown and roasted beans, as well as a variety of sandwiches, desserts and pastries. The cafe also hosts coffee tastings and other educational experiences to help connect guests with the country’s coffee-growing identity.
Another wellness-centered Costa Rican resort is The Springs Resort & Spa. Offering locally roasted coffee grown right by the Arenal Volcano, it offers the highest quality cup of joe you can get.
Considered one of the best places to get coffee in Waikiki is at Hawaiian Aroma Caffe in the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Honolulu. The locally grown coffee from Hawaiian Paradise Coffee won awards for the best espresso in the area. Hawaii’s coffee heritage is on full display here, with the cafe offering Kona, Kalama and High Surf roasts. Enjoy a cup with your breakfast to fuel your rainforest hike, then come back to the resort to soak in its glorious natural hot springs.
To learn more about some of the best resorts for coffee lovers, please click here.
More ALG Vacations
More by ALG Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS