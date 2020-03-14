AMResorts Blog | March 14, 2020 3:00 PM ET
The Ultimate Wellness Journey at Zoëtry Resorts
Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts is dedicated to giving guests a unique holistic experience through the culinary arts and accredited wellness practices. From the rejuvenating spa to the delicious, healthy cuisine, Zoëtry works to improve your overall health.
Guests at any Zoëtry location can immerse themselves in activities that will better the mind and body. This can include organic spa treatments, early morning yoga or exploring the culture of the region. Regardless of how guests choose to spend their time, they will leave Zoëtry feeling refreshed and relaxed.
Wellness practices are moot without pairing them with good nutrition. Thus, every Zoëtry property serves fresh food made from locally grown, organic ingredients.
The menus feature an array of options, including vegetarian, gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan to accommodate all dietary needs. A meal with Zoëtry will have you feeling better than you ever have before.
When booking a wellness stay at a Zoëtry resort, consider taking advantage of the Endless Privileges package. In addition to the invigorating features of a stay at Zoëtry, guests with Endless Privileges receive amenities such as daily in-suite sparkling wine, 24-hour gourmet dining, complimentary worldwide calling, laundry services, specialty experiences and more.
To learn more, visit Zoëtry’s blog The Well.
