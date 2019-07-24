Avanti Destinations Blog | July 24, 2019 5:00 PM ET
The Unseen Side of Travel
When someone asks how a recent trip went, we don’t usually talk all about the long lines in the airport, flight delays, public transportation hiccups and all the other mishaps. Instead, travelers usually talk about the highlights of the trip and the moving experiences that came out of it.
Avanti Destinations knows that if you travel enough, you’re bound to run into some sort of travel issue, but it’s best to simply make the most of it. Keep in mind you’ll most likely be laughing about the situation at some point down the road.
All too often, tourists will stick out like a sore thumb when traveling, whether it’s from the comments they choose to make or the outfits they wear. Avanti explains that there isn’t anything wrong with this but try not to make it too extreme.
For example, leave the Hawaiian shirts and college t-shirts at home or you may find yourself laughing at your photos when looking back on them.
When panic sets in during a trip, try to channel a “no worries” attitude. Because most of the time, there is no huge reason to worry. No matter how large the problem at hand is, there is usually always a way to fix it or adjust to make it okay. Keep this in mind so the entire trip doesn’t become a problem.
It’s okay to share these types of stories back home, but keeping a humorous spin on them will allow you to go into future trips with a positive attitude towards traveling.
Visit the Avanti Destinations blog to learn more.
More Avanti Destinations
More by Avanti Destinations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS