There's More to the Cosmopolitan Than Meets the Eye
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas houses three of Las Vegas’ most unforgettable experiences.
Up on Level 2 of the Chelsea Tower, there are three adjoining attractions helmed by Spiegelworld’s Impresario Extraordinaire, Ross Mollison. The three attractions, include the space-themed variety show, “Opium,” the immersive Italian-American psychedelic restaurant, Superfrico, and the new hidden après-ski-inspired bar, The Ski Lodge.
“A lot of people who come to Vegas want to see something that they don’t have in Los Angeles or Boise,” says Mollison. “As professionals in Vegas, whether we’re running resorts or building entertainment or building restaurants, it’s always upon us to take the risk to build something new and unique that can’t be experienced anywhere else.”
During their stay, guests can visit the three attractions individually or together over the span of an evening. No matter when they go, there's always something new to see and discover and the experiences are intertwined.
“Every 20 minutes or so someone comes in and something happens, and it’s totally different from what happened the last time something happened,” Mollison notes. “Whether it’s a quick-change artist or someone doing ballet, there’s just such a variety of things happening. The Bubble Girl act in ‘OPIUM’ even sits in the Ski Lodge and knits these incredible beanies and sells them to people. Is that entertainment? I don’t know, but it’s pretty cool.”
Opium recently welcomed new acts, including a foot juggling act and a hair hang act.
Not only are there incredible acts, but there is incredible food, too. In between taking in hair-raising feats, guests can sample the tasty treats at Superfrico such as the frico-crusted six-inch square pizzas or the Carne Asada topped with Creekstone skirt steak, roasted jalapeño pineapple salsa, house mozzarella, cheddar, salsa verde, cilantro and lime-pickled onion.
“It’s brilliantly executed because it’s not like the pizza is being run 100 miles from some outlet down the hallway, the pizza is coming straight out of the oven to your seat,” Mollison states. “We even designed our own pizza box, which took a year to get right, so people can lift the lid off and use that as a share plate.”
Learn more about these secret attractions tucked away at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas here.
