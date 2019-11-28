AMResorts Blog | November 28, 2019 8:01 AM ET
Things to Do During a Stay at Zoëtry Paraiso
The possibilities are endless for guests during a stay at Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya.
This AMResorts property sits beachfront offering stunning ocean views, beautiful accommodations, gourmet dining, extravagant amenities and personalized service. It’s a secluded retreat with several things available for guests to do in order to unwind and relax.
Throughout their stay, visitors can take part in exhilarating water activities including snorkeling and swimming, and there is even a complimentary catamaran cruise available.
Guests can also let their minds and bodies relax entirely with a trip to the award-winning Thalasso Center & Spa. Whether it’s a massage, facial or one of the thalassotherapy treatments, guests will find relief to their stress and tension.
This resort is also in an ideal area for excursions. History lovers can explore the ancient Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza or one of Tulum’s archaeological sites.
Travelers looking for an eco-park can look no further than Xcaret Park, or one of the many other parks and tours in the nearby area available from Grupo Xcaret.
Visit The Well blog to learn more about what to do during a stay at Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya.
