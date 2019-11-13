MGM Resorts Blog | November 13, 2019 11:15 AM ET
Things to Do in Las Vegas in November
Vegas in November is always a fun time. The weather is cooler, but our lineup of entertainment is still scorching hot.
We have you covered for comedy shows, concerts, Thanksgiving menus and electrifying sporting events that you will only see here in Vegas. If you are looking for things to do in Vegas in November, we have the ultimate list below.
Las Vegas Shows
Join Bad Bunny as he brings the X100PRE tour to Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 16. Do not miss Slayer – The Final Campaign with Primus, Ministry, Phillip H Anselmo and the Illegals at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 27.
Staying near The Mirage? Check out the Boyz II Men residency and experience moves, music and unforgettable memories that will have you saying this is much more than a typical Vegas show!
Las Vegas Sports
Boxing’s longest-reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber’’ Wilder will defend his WBC title in a rematch against Luis “King Kong’’ Ortiz in the main event on November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
College basketball returns to T-Mobile Arena at the MGM Resorts Main Event on November 24 with St. Colorado vs. Wyoming and TCU vs. Clemson. The winners of these two games will go head-to-head in the championship round on November 26.
Las Vegas Comedy
This month is filled with hilarious comedians in The Mirage’s Aces of Comedy series. Actor, comedian, producer, writer and film director Marlon Wayans will make his debut to the Aces of Comedy stage on November 15. Rounding out the weekend is Bert Kreischer on November 16.
Towards the end of the month, don’t miss David Spade & Ray Romano back to back on November 22 and 23. Last but not least, come out to see the ladies of the Aces of Comedy series, Kathleen Madigan on November 29 and Iliza Shlesinger on November 30.
Thanksgiving Menus
Spending the holidays in Vegas? How about having an MGM Thanksgiving? We have some great Thanksgiving menus at our restaurants. If you're looking for a buffet where everyone can eat what they want, we recommend the buffets at Bellagio, Excalibur and Luxor who are serving a Thanksgiving feast from November 27 through December 1 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
If you're staying closer to the south side of The Strip, head over to the Bayside Buffet at Mandalay Bay and enjoy their Thanksgiving menu from November 27 through November 30.
Staying near the center of The Strip? Spend Thanksgiving Day at ARIA's restaurants, Bardot Brasserie, Carbone, CATCH, Herringbone, Jean Georges Steakhouse, Lemongrass, Sage and The Buffet. If you're staying towards the north end of The Strip, The Mirage has several restaurants with delicious Thanksgiving menus at The Pantry, Heritage, STACK and Carnegie Deli.
