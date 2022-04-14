Teba Siles | April 11, 2022 11:27 AM ET
This Is What New Family Holidays Are Like
The Caribbean has everything you need to disconnect from the stresses of daily life, relax and enjoy yourself, but there’s also room for lots of fun and adventure. Let’s get out of the hammock and go looking for it!
Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Punta Cana – who has never dreamed of retiring to one of these earthly paradises? Even for a few days away from the stresses of daily life, in what is a truly unique experience?
A mixture of cultures that remain loyal to their traditions, miles of coastline of white sandy beaches and coral reefs, inland areas brimming with lush vegetation, exotic flavors, snorkeling, scuba diving, surfing, paddleboarding and all types of water sports. These are just some of the extraordinary experiences that the Caribbean has to offer for your next family vacation.
A magical place where visitors find themselves at one with the area of natural beauty, learning to care for and appreciate the environment in the mystical Riviera Maya.
Bluebay Grand Esmeralda, a Resort for Everybody
How often have you felt the urge to stop time and instantly be transported to a beach paradise? To a place where you and your family are the protagonists, where you can disconnect and forget about it all: schools, work, etc. And if you want to dream, you may as well dream big: large swimming pools offering water activities; a specially-designated child’s play area with a swimming pool and kids club; sports facilities for tennis, volleyball and sailing activities; a shopping square with boutiques; a gym with the latest technology and a spa offering an extensive selection of face and body treatments.
The all-inclusive BlueBay Grand Esmeralda resort for groups of friends and family offers an idyllic setting with a beautiful private beach. It boasts an authentic Caribbean style that is reflected in its cuisine, activities and entertainment to be enjoyed by children, youngsters and adults alike.
A hotel whose concept goes far and beyond the typical tourist resort. You will enjoy Mexican culture to the max without stepping foot outside the resort, and your children can delight in all the comforts and fun they could ever possibly imagine. Your children will have a ball at the Kids Club, where the resort organizes fun-filled, educational activities every day. They can take part in instructive lessons on the protection and conservation of sea turtles, let their imagination run wild in the arts and crafts area, partake in entertaining water activities in the playground and much more.
Adults also have a wide range of options and activities, including dinner and entertainment, a nightclub, bar area, shows, beach parties, tequila and mezcal tasting sessions, different sports facilities and a top-class golf course.
Gastronomy is another thing to be thoroughly enjoyed when you are away on vacation. BlueBay Grand Esmeralda has six different restaurants to indulge in the most creative dishes, all lovingly prepared with top-quality products. And you will also find special selections on the menu for children in many of them, along with buffets specially adapted to cater for the little ones.
