Three Festivals to Experience in Saudi Arabia
With a long history that goes back thousands of years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to a number of cultural festivals that date back centuries. Many visitors will want to plan a visit around one of these event. Here are three that stand out.
Janadriyah National Festival
This is one of the kingdom's largest festivals, celebrating Saudi Arabia's culture and heritage. The event takes place over two weeks and includes events such as camel races, folklore art shows, poetry readings and more. Artisans and poets come from around the country to showcase their work.
The Buraidah Date Festival
The Buraidah Date Festival celebrates all things dates. The festival, which takes place annually, is one of the biggest date markets in the world, offering more than 30 varieties and byproducts such as molasses, dough, sugar, jam, and chocolate. The festival begins in the month of August and lasts for approximately three months.
Riyadh Spring Festival
This festival attracts more than 150,000 people to Riyadh and showcases more than 1 million flowers of a wide-ranging variety. It highlights the beauty of the season as well as the natural resources of the kingdom while also providing ample time for families to explore and enjoy the outdoors together. Visitors can see ornamental plants, gardens, landscaping and architecture.
