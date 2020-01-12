The Cosmopolitan Blog | January 12, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Three Vintage Vegas Experiences
Las Vegas continues to be a vacation hotspot due to its ability to adapt. The hotels, casinos and restaurants are constantly updating themselves with the latest trends and technology to keep up with the desires of tourists.
That’s not to say that vintage attractions of the city are lost. There are many locations where tourists get to go back in time and experience the glamour of a Golden Age Las Vegas. Thus, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas named three key locations to visit for a vintage feel.
The Level 2 walkway from The Chelsea Tower to Boulevard Tower pays respect to the Golden Age. Photos of icons such as Elvis Presley, Harry Belafonte, Jayne Mansfield and Frank Sinatra can be seen throughout. Videos from the era are always playing to pay tribute to the decades that made Vegas the entertainment beacon it is today.
In addition, The Neon Museum preserves artifacts from demolished Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The nonprofit museum has worked to restore many of the signs in its collection, known as “The Neon Boneyard,” and makes for a great photo attraction, particularly at night when the Boneyard is lit up.
Pinball Hall of Fame, meanwhile, preserves the classic arcade game that has made a staple in many childhoods. Opened in November 2009, the Pinball Hall of Fame has games that date back as far back as the 1940s. With such a large collection, there is a pinball machine for everyone.
