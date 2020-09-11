Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | September 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Tie the Knot at Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos
Couples interested in booking a destination wedding in paradise can look no further than Sandos Finisterra in Los Cabos, part of the Sandos Hotels & Resorts collection.
This destination, located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, provides wedding groups with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, colorful sunsets and some of the best hospitality around.
Sandos Finisterra checks all the boxes when it comes to what is needed for an ideal destination wedding.
—Unique Wedding Venues: Venue locations include the beach, Plaza Finisterra, a terrace at the top of the mountain and more.
—Assorted Wedding Package Options: From small ceremonies to packages with everything included, this resort has all the options.
—Seamless Planning: Sandos Finisterra’s wedding team guides couples from beginning to end.
To top it off, wedding groups staying at this property have endless options for activities in the area. Whether they want to go whale watching or shop at local stores or simply enjoy the pool or beach, it’s all available in Los Cabos.
