Tierra del Fuego: Your Next Bucket List Destination

King Penguin walks among some Magellanic penguins in Tierra del Fuego, Patagonia,
PHOTO: King Penguin walks among some Magellanic penguins in Tierra del Fuego, Patagonia, Chile. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images/guenterguni)

Tierra del Fuego Island, also nicknamed the “Patagonian Desert” may seem like just that: a roadless, humanless landscape dominated by a vast blue sky and minimal flora, but that doesn’t make it any less beautiful.

Tierra del Fuego in Chile, located at the tip of South America, is known for its incredible landscapes; in an environment that feels untouched by humanity, it’s easy to find your inner peace and connection to nature gazing out at the landscape dotted by flamingos and scattered with foxes.

The island is home to the only King Penguin colony in South America; visit the Pingüino Rey Park at Bahía Inútil to see them. Here you can experience a free colony of the second-largest penguins in the world and learn about the island’s conservation efforts.

A visit to Porvenir, the city’s main island, features breathless ocean views and kind people.

This island is remote and features very little gas stations, ATMs and bathrooms, except in the small towns and in Porvenir, so it’s important to be prepared.

Tierra del Fuego Island
PHOTO: Tierra del Fuego Island (photo via Chile)

It is recommended that you get a rental vehicle, especially an all-terrain one, to explore the island. Tierra del Fuego is only accessible via ferry from Punta Arenas or Punta Angostura, both of which have different schedules.

For more information about Tierra del Fuego Island, how to get there and what to do once you’ve arrived, please click here.

