MGM Resorts Blog | September 16, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Tips for Dayclubbing in Las Vegas
Sin City has several dayclubs to offer, but how do you prepare for them?
We’re here to help out with that. Check out some of these tips and tricks for surviving the day life in Vegas!
Bring Proper Identification
This is a tip that can be used for not only dayclubs, but also anywhere you go in Vegas. Las Vegas has around 40 million visitors annually and has seen it all when it comes to getting a drink or getting into the hottest nightclub. So, make sure that ID is always on your person!
Always Remember to Apple Sunscreen and Hydrate
Let’s face the facts, you are in the desert and the desert gets hot. You need to make sure you are fully prepared to take on that desert sun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (the hottest time of the day). Water is definitely a must when spending the day on the Strip, and no we’re not talking about a vodka & water. It’s always wise to alternate drinks with a bottle of water to keep you going long into the night.
Avoid Waiting in Lines and Get a Cabana
If you truly want to have a Vegas experience, then check out the cabanas and bungalows before heading to the club. Enjoy bottle service, VIP tables that are poolside and equipped with your very own server and party the right way while staying in Vegas.
Don’t Bring a Huge Beach Bag
Vegas pools are not your average experience. Vegas pools are the same as nightclubs but in the sun. So, when you head to a dayclub you will have to keep an eye on your personal belongs. We recommend heading to the pool with something smaller, so you are free to dance the day away! All bags are also checked, so if you want to avoid an airport security experience then pack light.
Dress to Impress
Here dayclubs are not your normal trip to the hotel pool. Dayclubs are huge parties hosting some of the hottest DJs, where celebrities may be present. Ladies, feel free to wear your flashiest bikini and an over-the-top cover-up! Men, get creative and fun with your trunks, but being in water all day, you may want to avoid baggy & long. The dayclub is for being seen and who knows who you might run into?
Take a Power Nap
After the pool party has come to an end, there will be a little bit of downtime. Use this time to rejuvenate and prepare for a Vegas nightlife experience at one of the many famous nightclubs. A nap will assure that you are ready for more dancing, more drinking and overall, more Vegas!
Now that you know where to go and what to prepare for, you are ready to take on the Las Vegas Dayclub scene! Get ready for a day that you will never forget and memories that will last a lifetime.
