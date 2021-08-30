Cruise Planners Blog | August 30, 2021 2:42 PM ET
Tips for Planning Your Honeymoon During the Pandemic
Some newlyweds have pushed off their honeymoons for more than a year because of the pandemic, while many couples marrying during the pandemic are wondering if it’s worth it to even begin the honeymoon planning process. It doesn’t have to be too challenging, though.
Here are five expert tips to help begin planning the pandemic honeymoon of your dreams.
1. Work with a travel advisor. More than ever before, travel advisors are needed to help organize, strategize and simplify all of the complicated COVID-19 regulations, whether that be for entry requirements, testing or insurance rules. They’re also the most knowledgeable people when it comes to destinations and finding the best accommodations for your budget.
2. Stay Up-To-Date On Current Restrictions. While restrictions have been changing quite a lot from what they were at the beginning of the pandemic, many countries still rely on some sort of vaccination or testing requirement. This may help you narrow down your list of potential destinations or steer you towards the best destination for your personal safety levels.
3. Get creative. Perhaps an RV adventure visiting the country’s national parks isn’t everyone’s idea of a perfect honeymoon, but it is creative, safer and might save you that headache from looking at different countries’ rules and regulations, not to mention travel insurance policies...whatever honeymoon you choose to experience, it’s the little things that help you and your loved one connect that are important, no matter where you go.
4. Overseas travel is still possible. While many places in Europe might be too daunting for newlyweds, Mexico and the Caribbean are great options that offer accommodations like over-the-water bungalows or even tree houses with private pools! Many of these destinations are also the most flexible with cancellation policies, too.
5. Focus on love. While honeymooning during a pandemic can be challenging, remember that at the end of the day, you and your loved one are celebrating your love for each other, and that’s all that really matters. Save time by letting a travel advisor work out the details, and spend the extra time with one another.
For more information or to contact a travel advisor, please visit Cruise Planners.
More Cruise Planners
More by Cruise Planners Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS