Tips for Your Clients Staying With Princess Hotels & Resorts
It’s always fun to share travel tips with your clients as they prepare for their vacations. Knowing more ahead of time means travelers can make the most out of their trip. Princess Hotels & Resorts has compiled a handful of tips for various properties in its collection to share with future guests.
For example, guests staying at Platinum Yucatan Princess should be aware that they automatically have exchange privileges with the Grand Riviera and Grand Sunset Princess next door. The property also boasts the only Mayan Spa with Xaman and holistic services.
A stay at Grand Bavaro Princess opens a plethora of opportunities for guests. They’ll have access to a weekly pool party, a weekly Dominican mini market and a new daily lunch cooked on the beach with Mexican, Asian and Spanish cuisine.
This resort also promotes the care of the environment through activities and visits to a mangrove and eco park. The park has birds and animals that are mostly endemic to the island.
The resort company also has a handful of tips to share for guests visiting the Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess hotels, located on the stunning Bavaro Beach. The properties have rooms to fit up to five guests, making them ideal for families.
Kids will especially love the ecological path that has diverse flora and fauna indigenous to the area. Guests can even interact with and feed the birds, reptiles and amphibians.
