June 21, 2021 3:40 PM ET
Tips on Traveling Responsibly
Responsible travel is not just sustainable travel: it’s a commitment to the destinations and the people you visit to create positive impacts for them and reduce your negative impact on the world.
The first step is to be conscious of your impact on the world. A conscious traveler can make small changes to traveling habits, like choosing a reusable water bottle instead of a disposable one, or big changes, like choosing an eco-friendly hotel or tour instead of a traditional one. Responsible travelers also understand and have a desire to positively impact and connect with the local communities they visit and seek out opportunities to do so.
Chile is working towards becoming a force for responsible and sustainable tourism. Its focus is to promote clean public transportation, decrease gas emissions and recover over 24,000 hectares of forest. Its 2015 Paris Agreement is to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.
So how can you as a traveler help Chile (and by extension, all of the other countries and communities you travel to) reach its goals while also being a responsible traveler yourself?
First, become a local consumer. Support local culture, traditions, art and businesses. When you travel to Santiago, Chile, don’t visit the local McDonald’s, but rather a local business that serves traditional Chilean cuisine, like beef empanadas or pasteles de choclo.
When you do decide to visit historic monuments or tourist attractions, do your research on what is recommended. If you’re going to an archaeological site and it’s recommended that you don’t climb on top of ruins, please follow the rules to help preserve the site. It’s also important to make time to visit museums and other historic sites to make a deeper connection with where you are in the world.
It’s important to reduce your carbon and ecological footprints; this might mean taking public transportation or choosing to walk instead of driving in a car. This might also mean that you choose direct flights over ones with layovers to preserve fuel. Another part of this is reducing the waste you consume and making sure it is properly disposed of in garbage cans or recycling bins.
Lastly, research for accommodations that are not only perfect for your price range and location, but also for sustainability. A solar-powered hotel or one that is locally owned directly and positively impacts the world around you, and by staying there, you’re helping it thrive.
