Emily Hartenstein | March 06, 2020 11:35 AM ET
Top 10 Reasons to Visit New Orleans in 2020
It’s not difficult to convince clients to take a trip to New Orleans, a city with world-renowned restaurants, a vibrant music scene, major festivals and events (hello, Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest) and an atmosphere that’s truly unlike anywhere else in the world. But just in case your clients need that extra motivation, here are the top 10 reasons to plan a trip to New Orleans this year.
1. The New MSY
Start and end your trip in style! The New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport recently got a brand new, state-of-the-art facility complete with a live music pavilion and local food and drink favorites like Emeril’s, Cure and MoPho.
2. The Sazerac House
This new high-tech, immersive experience takes guests on an interactive journey through the history and culture of spirits in New Orleans. At the Sazerac House, enjoy cocktail making demonstrations, sampling stations and more. You’re sure to leave with a new favorite drink!
3. New and Expanded History Museums
New Orleans continues to add more unique attractions for history lovers. The Historic New Orleans Collection expanded to include a third French Quarter campus dedicated to preserving the city's history. 2020 will also bring the opening of the Museum of Southern Jewish Experience, a 9,000 square foot space dedicated to unique history and culture of Southern Jews.
4. New Cruise Sailings
Already one of the busiest cruise ports in the US, the Port of New Orleans continues to expand its cruise sailings. This year, Royal Caribbean began year-round cruises from New Orleans on its 2,744-passenger Majesty of the Seas. In addition to American Cruise Lines’ new modern riverboat, American Jazz, Disney Cruise Lines will offer select sailings throughout spring 2020 and 2021.
5. Essence Turns 50
Essence Magazine, the publication behind New Orleans’ popular Essence Festival, turns 50 this year – meaning an extra day of music, fashion, art and culture at this year’s summer event.
6. New Orleans City Park
City Park has always been a favorite spot for locals, but the Louisiana Children’s Museum relocation adds even more family-friendly fun to the area. With Café du Monde beignets and the recently re-opened Storyland theme park, City Park is a can’t miss for families.
7. Stay in Style
We take southern hospitality seriously in New Orleans, so it’s only fitting that there is a wide range of hotel options available. 2020 brings the openings of two highly anticipated new hotels - the Four Seasons New Orleans, a luxury five-star hotel and Hotel Chloe, a renovated St. Charles Avenue mansion.
8. Walkable Downtown
New Orleans’ compact geographic footprint makes it easy to walk from your Downtown hotel to the iconic French Quarter, unique attractions and many of our 1,500 restaurants. Access all the diverse neighborhoods of New Orleans by jumping on a vintage streetcar or calling a pedicab.
9. Always Buzzing Food Scene
No matter the season, there’s always something delicious to eat in New Orleans. While trying traditional Cajun and Creole cuisine is worth a trip in itself, the city is also home to modern fusion restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs.
10. Expanded Lifestyle and Wellness Options
Travel changes your location, not your lifestyle. Now, more vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dining options are available in New Orleans than ever before, as well as uniquely NOLA workouts. Try kayaking in Bayou Saint John or golfing at one of our many beautiful, public courses.
New Orleans & Company is here to help - at no charge to you! For complimentary assistance with booking a group or for more information on New Orleans, please complete our RFP form, visit NewOrleans.com/Travel-Professionals or contact Thu Tran, Tourism Account Executive, at ttran@neworleans.com or 504-566-5053.
