Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 10, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Top Reasons to Travel Now
The excitement you feel when you book a vacation or travel towards your destination is quite an incredible one. While it may not seem like the greatest time to travel right now, Sandos Hotels & Resorts has a few reasons to help you change your mind.
First off, every season is off-season this year. This means that hotels, resorts and destinations are offering incredible discounts to help you decide to travel this year. Some all-inclusive hotels will even give you resort credit to spend on some lovely souvenirs or that relaxing couple’s massage.
Secondly, you can find some of the best cancellation policies right now. For instance, Sandos Hotels & Resorts offers a flexible refund policy with two distinct options.
The completely refundable option allows you to cancel or change your vacation up to 24 hours before arrival, giving you more peace of mind should something unpredictable pop up.
Lastly, because not as many people are traveling, you’ll receive more personalized attention at any hotel or resort, allowing you to make friends with your concierge or waiter and experience the surrounding area with fewer crowds and more relaxation.
