MGM Resorts Blog | December 06, 2019 4:02 PM ET
Top Things to Do in Las Vegas This December
Discover a Wonderland of Lights this December in Vegas with 31 days of light installations, food and beverage specials and live entertainment. End 2019 in style and spend the holidays with MGM Resorts. The number of things to do in Las Vegas in December is endless with spectacular NYE parties, new residencies, NFR after-parties and an amazing new music festival.
Las Vegas Shows
Miss Ariana Grande is live at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15. Ray Romano, the star of the hit show, Everybody Loves Raymond, funny man David Spade, Grammy-nominated Ron White, and Jay Leno will bring their hilarious banter to the Aces of Comedy stage this month.
Las Vegas Residencies
National Finals Rodeo is returning to Las Vegas from December 5 through 14 and MGM Resorts destinations are the best place to enjoy all the cowboy action. Check out all the great events below:
—Gold Buckle Zone - enjoy live entertainment, viewing parties, and enter for your chance to win giveaways at MGM Grand.
—Rodeo Vegas - dubbed the official NFR After-Party, watch nightly viewing parties on an 85’ big screen followed by FREE concerts from Nashville’s biggest stars at The Mirage.
—Roper Cowboy Marketplace - Shop during the day and experience the maximum western shopping experience featuring hundreds of vendors and daily entertainment.
—Cowboyville - At night, saddle up at this event and enjoy live, nightly simulcast of NFR with drink specials, live music at Mandalay Bay.
—The Big City’s Gone Country - On December 12, 12:00 PM-2:00 PM attend the Bareback Rider Signing at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York.
—George Strait - The King of Country returns to T-Mobile Arena on December 6-7.
—Rodney Carrington - Get ready to bust your belt buckles off laughing the night away as the comedian and actor returns to the MGM Grand on December 5 – 14.
Las Vegas Sports
Scores will be settled when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against rival Colby Covington at UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14. Don't miss Neon Hoops Showcase benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer featuring the University of Kentucky vs. Utah, live at T-Mobile Arena on December 18.
The sixth edition of the CBS Sports Classic will be held on December 21 with North Carolina facing UCLA and Kentucky taking on Ohio State. Come see your favorite hockey team take on the Vegas Golden Knights this month as they play against New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona.
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas
Enjoy an amazing night of fireworks dancing across the sky, celebrity DJs and electrifying shows. Take a look at our suggestions on how to make this New Year’s Eve the best yet! Before counting down the new year, enjoy a special dinner with that special someone at one of our award-winning restaurants.
Purchase your tickets to the best parties on The Strip this month featuring celebrity DJ Steve Aoki and artists Lil Jon, TYGA, Rick Ross and T-Pain and more. Spend New Year’s Eve with Maroon 5 and get your tickets before they sell out! The Park will transform into a glowing Holiday Experience every weekend from 6:00 PM- 10:00 PM with food and drink specials, live entertainment and plenty of opportunities for photo ops!
More MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
More by MGM Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS