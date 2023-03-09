Rental Escapes Blog | March 09, 2023 9:55 AM ET
Top Villa Destinations for Golf Enthusiasts
Golf lovers can tie in a tropical vacation in these phenomenal destinations featuring award-winning or just absolutely stunning golf courses — all while staying in a beautiful private villa provided by Rental Escapes.
Curious to see some of the best destinations for golf enthusiasts?
The Big Island, Hawaii
The Big Island offers several great golf courses, all promising tropical views and incredible landscapes, such as the Waikoloa Beach Course or the one at Mauna Lani Resort. Golf lovers will love staying at Hale Honu, a Rental Escapes property that sleeps up to eight travelers and is located within the golf-centric resort.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
The friendly and welcoming island of Jamaica is home to some incredible Caribbean golf courses, including the White Witch Golf Course at Rose Hall; the Half Moon Championship Course; and the Tryall Club. Travelers will enjoy staying at the 7-bedroom Fairy Manor in Half Moon or Tranquility on the Beach near the Tryall Club. Or, for guests wanting to stay right near the White Witch Course, the Kenyan Sunset Golf Villa in Rose Hall.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
While the Dominican Republic is known for its incredible all-inclusive resort offerings, it’s also well-known for some of its golf courses, such as Corales Golf Course, Cocotal Golf Club and Teeth of the Dog. Travelers should consider Lake View Villa, Corales 28 or Bahia Minitas 6 to enjoy extra time and easy access to these courses.
Curious to see more incredible golf villa destinations? Check out the full list on Rental Escapes.
