Temptation Cancun Resort Blog | April 02, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Tower Benefits at Temptation Cancun Resort
Staying at Temptation Cancun Resort by Original Group is an adventure in itself, but visitors to this property can choose to elevate their stay to have the sexiest Temptation Experience by choosing a room in The Tower section.
This section of the resort is the best of the best, and it’s the heart of the entire place. Those looking for a never-ending party will thrive in The Tower, as it’s located right where all the evening entertainment happens. Music, theme nights and plenty of excitement is only an elevator ride away.
This seven-story, 109-room structure offers something for every traveler. Anyone looking for a smaller crowd will enjoy Sky 3.5 on the rooftop. This place has its own jacuzzi and bar.
The guestrooms in The Tower are not only spacious but also trendy and filled with amenities and services including VIP check-in and check-out, a swag bag filled with surprises, an exclusive VIP sundeck area and more. Staying in this section also includes access to Sea Flirt’s upscale à la carte breakfast located near the ocean.
The ultimate guest experience in Cancun awaits at The Tower at Temptation Cancun Resort.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more.
More Original Group, Cancun
More by Temptation Cancun Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS