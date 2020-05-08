Cruise Planners Blog | May 08, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Travel Advisors Are Key to Travel Industry Revival
Cruise Planners is certain that travel advisors will be key to the rebirth of the travel industry. When the industry came to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company focused on taking care of both its advisors and their clients.
Now, the company is looking towards the future and ensuring travel advisors have everything they need to flourish once the travel world is back up and running again.
Without the use of a travel advisor, many travelers would still be on the phone with various companies either trying to cancel a flight or hotel stay or working on getting a refund. Taking care of issues like these is just one of the many things advisors are capable of.
People are realizing now more than ever that booking through a travel advisor is priceless.
Cruise Planners’ network of advisors is already 100 percent home-based, so there was not much that needed to be changed in this regard. However, the company has had to transition its Home Office Team to be remote and cut costs where necessary. The 2021 outlook is strong though, with total bookings up 15 percent.
Although times are quite challenging for advisors currently, Cruise Planners is confident they will pull through and be vital to the recovery of the travel industry. Travel advisors can download a free checklist to make sure they are doing everything possible to get their businesses thriving again.
Click here to learn more regarding Cruise Planners' strategy for recovery.
