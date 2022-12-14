Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 14, 2022 6:00 PM ET
Travel Agent Rates at Princess Resorts for 2023
Travel advisors can take advantage of special rates at Princess Hotels & Resorts for 2023.
Starting January 2, 2023 through December 22, 2023, travel advisors have access to discounted pricing.
At Grand Bavaro Princess in Punta Cana travel advisors can book a single for $80 per person, per night, a double for $65 per person, a triple for $60 per person and Children ages 3-12 are $30.
Princess Family Club Bavaro is $95 per person, single; $80 for a double; $73 for three people; and Children 3-12 are $30.
Travel advisors looking to experience the Punta Cana Princess Adults Only can enjoy special rates as low as $55 per person for a triple. Two people can book for $60 per persona. Singles are $75 per person, per night.
At the Caribe Deluxe Princess & Tropical Deluxe Princess, also in Punta Cana, travel agent rates also start at $55 with children ages 3-12 $30 per night.
In the Riviera Maya, the Grand Riviera Princess & Grand Sunset Princess start at $60 per person, per night for a triple.
The Princess Family Club Riviera starts at $84 per person, per night with Children 3-12 $30 and at the Platinum Yucatan Princess Adults Only rates start at $69.
Requests must be sent to bdm.usa@princess-hotels.com and travel advisors will need to have completed the Princess Hotels & Resorts Specialist Course. Travel advisors are required to complete a site inspection while at the property and rates are valid for one room per agent for a maximum of seven nights with a minimum booking of three nights.
