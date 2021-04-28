AMResorts Blog | April 28, 2021 1:24 PM ET
Travel With Confidence at AMResorts
Travelers can return to vacationing with confidence when they stay at an AMResorts property. From travel protection plans that can provide free cancellations to providing on-site CDC-approved COVID-19 testing for guests returning to the United States, AMResorts offers guests a stress-free return to travel.
When guests book their stays through AMResorts, they have the option to purchase Travel Protection Plus, which features three different coverage styles to suit all travel types.
During Travel Protection protects against things like bad weather delaying travel plans or getting sick while at the resort. The Travel Credit Refund gives guests peace of mind should they have to cancel their trip before they even leave, refunding them with a future travel credit. Lastly, the Cash Back plan provides a full refund to guests who had to cancel their trip.
Those who stay a minimum of three nights will be able to receive a COVID-19 antigen test at no cost, part of AMResorts’ CleanComplete+ program. Should they test positive, the resort will provide them with a free 14-day quarantine.
Guests who book now can enjoy up to 40 percent off and receive a free room upgrade, free beach dinner, $200 in resort credits and more with the Free 4 All promotion, valid for bookings made from now to May 25 for travel through December 22, 2021.
Those who book between now and May 27 for holiday travel between December 23, 2021, and April 16, 2022 can receive up to 60 percent off with the Super Early Booking Bonus promotion.
For more information, please contact a travel advisor or visit AMResorts.
