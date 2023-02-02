ALG Vacations Blog | February 02, 2023 5:00 AM ET
Traveling Is Good for Your Health
It is now a proven fact that travel is good for health and longevity. Recent research from UCL in London published in Neuroscience News points out that those who travel more outside of their local areas (more than 15 miles) reported feeling healthier than those who stay close to home.
“Traveling has been associated with a decrease in heart disease risk, lower stress levels, and improved physical activity and well-being,” said Lindsay Boyers, CHNC, a functional nutritionist, in a recent GoodRx article.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
Another study, which took place over nine years, was published by Psychosomatic Medicine and found that those who vacationed every year had about 30% less risk of dying from heart disease, and a 20-year-long Framingham Heart Study revealed that those who took just one vacation every six years were about 2.5 times more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who took a time-out at least once per year.
Additionally, the farther you travel, the happier you are, according to a Harvard Business Review, which reported that 84% of “the best trips over the past five years were to locations outside of the country,” and that 94% of participants in a study found “traveling during the vacation to be more meaningful than a vacation.”
Feeling inspired? ALG Vacations offers plenty of domestic and global vacation offerings for those looking to go the distance for their health and well-being.
More ALG Vacations, United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America
More by ALG Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS