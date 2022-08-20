August 19, 2022 3:05 PM ET
Traveling Sustainably in New Orleans
Traveling sustainably is a topic on many travelers’ minds these days, and those heading to New Orleans should be aware that there are many different ways to reduce their impact on the city and the environment, while positively impacting local communities.
Instead of renting a car, travelers should consider opting for using public transportation, like the city’s streetcar system or RTA Bus System. Travelers who’d like to get active while reducing their carbon footprint can enjoy plenty of bicycle rental options, as well as biking or walking tours of New Orleans’ popular regions.
Besides reducing carbon emissions, sustainable travel directly impacts local communities, and what better way to support a local community than shopping? Local businesses like Vintage Green Review, New Orleans’ first zero-waste, bulk refill shop, street performers and locally owned restaurants are just some of the great ways travelers can support a community.
For a memorable experience supporting New Orleans’ community, try a voluntourism initiative for a day or two during the vacation. Initiatives can range from building affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity to helping local wildlife thrive in the city’s beautiful parks.
Sustainability initiatives can be found in locally owned restaurants, many of which source local produce and participate in initiatives like the Coalition to Restore Louisiana, an oyster shell recycling program that returns used oyster shells to the sea to create necessary ecosystems for marine life and the coastline.
Travelers to New Orleans have a lot of opportunities to learn about the local wildlife and environment in the Gulf Coast region. Support ecotourism initiatives like The Great Delta Tours to support the protection of the region’s wetlands and learn about its importance to the health of the planet or visit one of the area’s parks and preserves.
There are so many ways to reduce the negative impact of travel while enhancing the positive benefits of travel on a community. For more ways to responsibly travel to New Orleans, please click here.
More New Orleans & Company, New Orleans
Comments
