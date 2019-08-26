American Airlines Vacations Blog | August 26, 2019 12:45 PM ET
Treat the Family to a Trip to Mexico
As children start heading back to school, families begin new routines and schedules and usually look forward to the next break where they can all spend time together again. One of the most common things to do during a school break is going on a vacation.
There are lovely vacation destinations all throughout the United States, but parents looking for something international should consider treating the family to a vacation to Mexico.
With several locations to choose from—Los Cabos, Cancun, Riviera Maya and Puerto Vallarta to name a few—it can be overwhelming to decide which one to go to. American Airlines Vacations can help with this, as they provide vacation packages that include flight, hotel and transportation.
If families are short on time, they can choose to spend a long weekend in Cancun at Moon Palace Cancun or Dreams Riviera Cancun. For a lively week in Mexico, families can check out the Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta. They’ll have plenty of entertainment to keep them busy, both at the resort and around Puerto Vallarta.
Cozumel is also available for those interested in staying on an island during their vacation to Mexico. Families can choose from Sunscape Sabor Cozumel, Fiesta Americana Cozumel or Iberostar Cozumel, among others.
Planning a vacation now allows the kids to have something to look forward to during the school year, and you’ll get to have fun making memories as a family together during break.
