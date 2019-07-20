G Adventures Blog | July 20, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Trekking Downhill With G Adventures
Although climbing up a hill and making it to the top of a peak is usually the hardest part of a climb, the downhill shouldn’t be underestimated. In some cases, hiking back downhill is just as difficult. G Adventures has a few tips for safe downhill trekking.
First of all, hikers will want to make sure their knees are relaxed. Locking your knees can cause injuring to not only the knees but also to your back. Walking with a bend in the legs will ensure a safe stance for the way down.
Next up is to make sure you don’t set a super-fast pace for the walk down a steep hill. Instead, choose to go with the flow and allow gravity to assist in the speed of the decent. Consider descending in a zig-zag pattern as well. This will be slightly longer but easier than walking straight downhill in a line.
In addition, always make sure your shoes are tied. There is no need to get an injury from something as careless as an untied shoe. Having shoes tied tight will also give more support to your ankles. And for even more support, consider having hiking poles along. Just be sure you’re comfortable using them prior to the trek.
