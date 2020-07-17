Trump International Beach Resort Blog | July 17, 2020 10:30 AM ET
Trump International Beach Resort Introduces Exclusive New Offer for Travel Agents
To welcome back agents and their clients to Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach, the independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami has launched an all-new 2020 Travel Agents Benefits Program.
For clients, this offer features a $25 daily food and beverage credit, early check-in at 2 p.m. to enjoy the resort amenities, late checkout at noon and a personalized welcome note sent on the agent’s behalf. For stays through November 24, clients receive an upgrade to an ocean view room within the same room category, based on availability and not available for oceanfront rooms or suites.
As a thank you for their valuable partnership, agents receive a 10 percent commission on all room reservations for stays in 2020.
Agents can be assured that the resort team has worked diligently, taking every precaution to ensure a safe, clean and fun vacation experience for all. In addition to the now industry standard practices of face masks, hand sanitizers and surface shields, the resort team has implemented ongoing training, daily employee health screenings and increased cleaning measures, more details of which can be found at https://www.trumpmiami.com/covid19-communications-plan.
The resort’s complimentary Go Hotel Life App has also been utilized to provide contactless food and beverage service and housekeeping requests. Additionally, the resort completed an extensive lobby renovation during its temporary closure, and an all-new arrival experience now awaits guests.
“We greatly value and appreciate our travel partners for choosing and trusting us with their clients,” said Trump International Beach Resort Director of Sales Maria Daniel. “They can be confident that we have taken the utmost care, steps and practices to ensure their clients’ safety while we welcome them back to Sunny Isles Beach.”
To book the new 2020 Travel Agent Benefits Program, please use GDS code GRSORT or booking engine code TASUN or call the resort directly at 866.931.1064. Agents will be required to enter their valid IATA number and must contact Maria Daniel at mdaniel@trumpmiami.com or 305-692-5613 to confirm the personalized note.
For more information, please visit www.trumpmiami.com.
