June 15, 2020
Trump International Beach Resort Miami is Back With Extensive Safety Features
Trump International Beach Resort Miami proudly welcomes travelers back to Sunny Isles Beach with room rates starting from just $159 per night. The resort team has worked diligently, taking every precaution to ensure a safe, clean and fun vacation experience for all.
Following all CDC and governmental guidelines, associates have participated in extensive training and will continue to receive ongoing education. Like other area hotels, the wearing of face masks is required of all employees and vendors, and on-site health screenings including temperature checks are taking place before each shift.
The valet team and bell staff are wearing gloves whenever handling guest luggage and parking guest vehicles. The housekeeping team has added new measures, including extra attention to frequently touched items such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, telephone and light switches. Television remotes are also placed in plastic bags after each cleaning.
More visible changes to the arrival experience include new surface shields placed at key areas such as the front desk, the gift shop, the pool and beach welcome desk and other areas where staff interact with guests. Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers and hand wipes have been added to public areas, and signage and stanchions have been placed throughout the resort to remind guests of social distancing.
Prior to their stay, guests are strongly encouraged to download the resort’s Go Hotel Life App to explore the resort’s offerings. Once on property, guests can easily make dining reservations, housekeeping requests and much more from the convenience of their own device.
For more information or to download, visit https://www.trumpmiami.com/contact/guest-app.
