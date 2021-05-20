Trump International Beach Resort Blog | May 19, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Trump International Beach Resort Reveals Summer Flash Sale
Summer is here and travel is back! Make the most of the summer season by hitting the beach at the Trump International Beach Resort. For a limited time, take advantage of our Summer Flash Sale and save up to 30 percent on your stay—and we have a few perks to make sure your Miami vacation is one to remember forever.
Luxury accommodations are a given—we’re a Preferred Lifestyle designated and winner of Forbes’ Four Star resort rating. Our rooms are some of the largest in the area, and all have walkout balconies perfect for enjoying a summer breeze.
Booking the Summer Flash sale earns you a $25 daily resort credit to enjoy throughout the resort. Mojitos at the pool? Yes. Fries delivered to your beach chair? Yes. Signature treatment with sugar cane or key lime at Aquanox Spa? Yes. You’re free to explore the resort and enjoy all the amenities on your own terms.
Traveling with the extended family or your favorite travel pod? Summer Flash Sale rates are available on the newly configured Parlor Suites which allow for sleeping space up to 12.
The booking window for the Summer Flash Sale ends May 31, but you can book for travel into 2022.
Resort credit is per room per stay, is non-cumulative and expires at the end of each day. Credit is not available on the day of check out. See the resort website for full details.
More Trump International Beach Resort, Miami
More by Trump International Beach Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS